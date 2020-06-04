Cuba denounces impediment to attend international forum due to American blockade



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 4 (acn) Norma Goicochea, Cuban Ambassador to Belgium, denounced that the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States prevented Cuba from attending the 1st Extraordinary Inter-Sessional Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS). The online multilateral forum 'Transcending the COVID-19 Pandemic: Building Resilience through Global Solidarity' was hosted by its current chairman, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, from the US platform ZOOM, to which the Cuban representation did not have access due to restrictions imposed by the White House. Unfortunately, Cuba has not been able to participate in the summit due to the impossibility of accessing ZOOM, due to the economic, commercial and financial blockade that we Cubans have suffered for six decades, Goicochea noted in a letter to the Presidency of the event, reported Prensa Latina news agency. The Cuban diplomat asked the organizers to circulate the document among the members of OACPS, to whom she confirmed Havana's willingness to maintain cooperative ties. In the letter, she insisted that this situation violates the principle of sovereign equality of States included in the UN Charter, as well as the purposes therein contained. Goicochea highlighted Cuba's adherence to International Law, multilateralism and the UN Charter, position that guides its participation in forums and cooperation with OACPS members and other developing countries, including the field of health.