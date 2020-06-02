NAM condemns terrorist attack against Cuban embassy to Washington



HAVANA, Cuba, June 2 (ACN) The Coordinating Office of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) issued on Monday an official statement condemning the terrorist attack against the Cuban embassy to Washington, D.C., which occurred in the early hours of April 30.

In the document, the international organization expresses its concern for the silence of the US government towards the armed attack against the Cuban diplomatic mission, as well as rejects the politicization of the fight against terrorism, which has brought about the arbitrary inclusion of Cuba in a list of countries that do not make an effort to fight it.

In the letter, the NAM also reiterates its position against all types of terrorism, without distinction of states, religions, governments, political parties, or the factors that can be used to justify them.

It also supports the measures outlined in General Assembly resolution 46/51 of December,9 , 1991 and other relevant United Nations resolutions, which condemn this type of practice.

Besides, the Non-Aligned Movement reminded the White House government about its obligation to take all appropriate measures to protect the premises of a diplomatic mission, accredited in its territory, including the Cuban embassy to Washington, the Permanent Mission to the United Nations and the personnel working in both missions and their accompanying relatives.