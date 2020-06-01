Cuban diplomat denounces growing US hostility against Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, June 1 (ACN) The current U.S. government has also raised obstacles, which is odd in an election year, to the ties between Cubans living on both sides of the Florida Straits, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, director general for the United States at the Cuban foreign ministry, said on Sunday on Twitter.

There has been a persecution, an attack, on Cuba's international medical cooperation. Besides, this government has proposed to reduce to a minimum the official bilateral exchanges between the two countries, denounced the diplomat in the same social media.

What the U.S. government has done is to increase verbal aggressiveness, to use without reserve a high dose of falsehoods, of lies, but, also, it has been taking actions of great impact, among them the tightening of the blockade, Fernandez de Cossio indicated a few days ago in an exchange with the press.

Of course, we can talk about an increase in hostility, a state of open hostility. This government has been determined and committed, as the U.S. Government, to take extreme actions to put an end to the Cuban Revolution, to overthrow our government, he warned.

The Cuban diplomat explained how negative action towards third countries has increased, as the current administration is committed to an extreme application of the Helms-Burton Act.