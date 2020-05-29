Cuba asks the UN to condemn the terrorist attack to its embassy in the US



HAVANA, Cuba, May 29 (ACN) Ana Silvia Rodriguez, Cuba's alternate permanent representative to the United Nations, sent a letter to Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, president of the General Assembly, requesting a condemnation statement related to the terrorist attack perpetrated last April 30 against her country's embassy to Washington.

The diplomat sent the letter - published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its website - to draw Muhammad-Bande's attention to the incident, which endangered the lives and safety of the diplomatic mission's personnel and their families, and caused material damage to the building.

The US government has chosen not to condemn and not to reject this serious terrorist attack. Its complicit silence encourages similar actions by violent individuals and groups in the United States, she said.

Rodriguez described the sequence of events and denounced that so far the State Department has not issued an official public statement.

This terrorist act is a direct result of the U.S. Government's aggressive and hateful policy and rhetoric against Cuba, and of the ongoing instigation of violence by U.S. politicians, including senior officials of the State Department and the U.S. embassy to Havana, as well as by anti-Cuban extremist groups that have made this type of attack a way of life, Rodriguez insisted.

The Cuban diplomat affirmed that it is impossible to separate an event such as this from the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba for nearly six decades, which includes unconventional measures, even during the COVID-19 pandemic that affects the entire planet.

The General Assembly has reiterated on many occasions its categorical and unequivocal rejection of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, regardless of who commits it, and where and for what purposes, the Cuban official concluded.