American organization supports request for Nobel Prize to Cuban doctors

HAVANA, Cuba, May 28 (acn) The American organization Council on Hemispheric Affairs (COHA) added its voice to the call of different groups that, in various parts of the world, ask to present the Nobel Peace Prize to Cuban doctors who face the new coronavirus in different countries.Through a text published on its website, the non-governmental entity based in Washington D.C. stated that they support the campaign to grant the aforementioned award to the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics.COHA highlighted that they back this initiative "due to their valuable contribution to the well-being and medical care of millions of people," and shared a statement on the subject prepared by the International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity to the Peoples, according to Cubaminrex website.The statement of the committee praised the contribution of the Cuban brigade in confronting the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic, as a result of which more than 1,500 professionals from the Caribbean island were requested by more than twenty countries in Europe, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.It also recalled the presence of the contingent in Pakistan and Haiti after devastating earthquakes and the extraordinary success against major epidemics such as Ebola, in Africa.The document itself pointed out that United States redoubles the economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Caribbean country, prevents Cuba from even purchasing health supplies to confront the pandemic and pressures other nations through a campaign of lies and slander against Cuban doctors, meanwhile, "the small and besieged Cuba continues its heroic resistance, without leaving anyone abandoned, preserving its social conquests, its sovereignty and independence."