Cuba questions management of the COVID-19 pandemic in United States



HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (acn) While attacking Cuba's international medical collaboration, the United States government assesses as acceptable the death of one hundred thousand of its citizens due to COVID-19, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said today.

On Twitter, the Cuban FM questioned the management of the pandemic by the current US administration when ignoring recommendations of prestigious experts, which would have saved half of those who died from the infectious disease in that country, which amounts the highest number of deaths worldwide.

"The US government considers the death of 100,000 of its citizens to be acceptable while attacking Cuba's international cooperation. Prestigious American experts claim that with adequate and timely measures a third or a half of them would have been saved," he tweeted.

Rodriguez alluded in his tweet to the growing defamation campaign of the United States and its allies against the Cuban medical collaboration, which despite this enjoys great prestige and recognition in the planet.

Cuba has responded to the current international battle against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the cause of COVID-19, by sending 25 brigades of the Henry Reeve international contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics (more than two thousand collaborators), who provide their services in 23 countries.

Since mid-March, more than 14,000 patients have been treated and 493 lives have been saved, Dr. Jorge Juan Delgado, director of the Medical Collaboration Unit at the Cuban Public Health Ministry.

Delgado explained that around 29,000 Cuban professionals join efforts to combat the pandemic in other 64 nations where there are intergovernmental agreements for health cooperation.

He clarified that despite the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by United States almost six decades ago, Cuba sends its medical personnel across the planet to face the COVID-19 pandemic, which to date has accumulated more than five million confirmed cases and more than 351,000 deaths.