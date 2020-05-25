Italian minister of defense thanks Cuba's solidarity aid



HAVANA, Cuba, May 25 (ACN) Lorenzo Guerini, Italian minister of defense, thanked Cuba and its health collaborators for the help provided in the fight against COVID-19 in the city of Crema.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the field hospital built by the Italian army where the 52 members of the Cuban brigade worked, along with his local colleagues, Guerini acknowledged they helped the city of Crema in the hardest moment in the fight against the pandemic.

To them and to Cuba we extend our deepest gratitude for the demonstration of a solid friendship, and for the great solidarity shown with Italy in this difficult and trying moment for the entire community," stressed the minister, who at the conclusion of the activity exchanged greetings with the Cuban ambassador to that country, Jose Carlos Rodriguez, Prensa Latina reported.

The 36 doctors, 15 nurses and a logistics specialist sent by Cuba were farewelled with lots of gratitude and affection, summed up in an emotional ceremony held in the main square of the Duomo, in the northern city of Lombardy.

More than 5,000 medical services, 3,668 of nursing and 210 direct medical discharges endorse the contribution of the Caribbean professionals in the field hospital, in the local one and in an institution for the care of the elderly.

