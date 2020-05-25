Cuban government and people honor Africa Day



HAVANA, Cuba, May 25 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, said on Twitter on,Monday, Africa Day, that the continent will always count on the island.

The president pointed out that "for the people of Africa, the deepest affection" and added that Cuba honors African heritage, with doctors and teachers, solidarity and brotherhood in a continent where empires have only brought disdain, wars and plundering.

For his part, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM, expressed in this same social media that "Cuba and Africa share much more than the blood that runs through our veins".

Every May 25, Africa Day is celebrated on the occasion of the creation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1963, which became the African Union (AU) in 2002.

A statement published today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the occasion of the date, states that "Cuba's relations with the people and governments of Africa are indestructible and that, loyal to our historical tradition and solidarity, we will continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation with that sister continent".

Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP by its Spanish acronym), also sent a message to the people of that continent.

In the missive, published on the Parliament's website, on behalf of the Cuban MPs, he reiterated his deep affection for them and conveyed his congratulations and wishes for growing prosperity and new victories.

Africa Day is a significant date for that continent as well as for Cuba, because of the deep ties that unite us, the statement concluded.