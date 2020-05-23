Togolese communities fight COVID-19 along with Cuban collaborators



HAVANA, Cuba, May 22 (ACN) The Togolese communes of Dapaong, Kara and Kosode, seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, are receiving the collaboration of a Cuban medical brigade, Togolese doctors who graduated in Cuba and representatives of the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund in that African country.

According to information published on the website of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, three teams went to these places this week to begin, along with the local authorities, the necessary care and prevention work.

In Kosode and Dapaong, work was organized on the field and actions were coordinated with the regional health directorates.

Together with community leaders, work is being done to identify and assess positive cases and to train health personnel in the communes.

The Kara university hospital center and the Sokode district have been the scene of mutual work between Togolese and Cuban medical personnel, who arrived in Togo last April 13 as part of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics.

So far, Togolese health authorities report 354 confirmed cases with COVID-19, 12 deaths and 118 people recovered.