World condemn inclusion of Cuba on U.S. terrorist list



HAVANA, Cuba, May 22 (ACN) Many people around the world reject the unjust and absurd decision of the U.S. State Department to include Cuba, last May 13, in the list of countries that do not collaborate in the fight against terrorism.

Venezuelan foreign minister Jorge Arreaza, on Twitter, denounced the White House's double standards on this issue, according to Granma newspaper.

For its part, the Executive Committee of the Foundation for the Normalization of U.S.-Cuba Relations (Fornorm) said it is clear that the State Department's decision is another Trump attempt to overturn everything that Obama has done, including the latter's efforts to normalize relations between the two countries.

From Colombia, a statement from the National Political Council of the Revolutionary Alternative Force of the Common-FARC accused the government of Ivan Duque of attaching the foreign policy of the South American nation to the interests of the United States.

The Central Command of the National Liberation Army reaffirmed it is of the greatest perfidy to classify Cuba as a violator of international law, and to do so as payment for its services to peace, when the violators are Trump and Duque.

In addition, the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zajarova, described as unacceptable the inclusion of Cuba in the unilateral list of the United States, when it is known that Washington is not responding to investigate an aggression against the Cuban embassy to that country.