Russia rejects inclusion of Cuba in list of nations not cooperating in anti-terrorist fight



HAVANA, Cuba, May 21 (ACN) Russia considered this Thursday as an absurd and unjustified decision by the United States to include Cuba in its unilateral list of nations refusing to cooperate in the fight against terrorism.

Such decision is even more unacceptable when it is known that Washington shows no reaction to investigate an aggression against the Cuban embassy to Washington, more than two weeks after that fact, denounced the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson, Maria Zajarova.

The Russian official recalled the White House's duty to comply with conventions to guarantee the proper protection of diplomatic missions in the northern country, Prensa Latina reported.

Zajarova highlighted Cuba's cooperation in the fight against the aforementioned scourge and recalled that the vast majority of the world is against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the island for almost 60 years.