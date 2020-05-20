Serbian organization supports petition for Nobel Peace Prize to Cuban doctors

HAVANA, Cuba, May 20 (acn) The Network of Intellectuals, Artists and Social Movements in Defense of Humanity - Serbia Chapter expressed its support for the initiative to nominate the Cuban Medical Brigade Henry Reeve for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In a statement signed by its president, Ratko Krsmanovic, it is expressed that 'the humanistic and medical dimension of the Nobel Prize would shine in all its splendor if becoming an acknowledgment for the magnificent and heroic fight to save thousands of lives across the planet that these Cuban specialists deploy, published Prensa Latina news agency.

It also highlights the efforts made by this contingent and its sacrifices to save lives worldwide, including its current participation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in more than 20 countries, which represents an immeasurable and extraordinary contribution for all humanity.

The document recalls that in 2015 the brigade was nominated for the Nobel by Norwegian unions in recognition to the role played in West Africa in preventing the spread and treatment of Ebola, but was not accepted at the time.

It notes that today, in midst of a global pandemic; a large group of volunteer medical workers from a small nation like Cuba is giving the entire world an example and hope of sacrifice, solidarity, experience and extraordinary courage.