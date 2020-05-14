Belgian solidarity group calls to award Nobel Peace Prize to Cuban medical brigades



HAVANA, Cuba, May 14 (ACN) The Belgian association Cubanismo.be launched Thursday an online campaign to encourage the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban medical brigades involved in the fight against COVID-19 on several continents.

Cuba is showing the world in these times of coronavirus what true solidarity is, by sending health professionals all over the world; even the richest region of Italy, Lombardy, can count on its concrete support, the organization founded two decades ago stressed in its call to back the initiative.

According to Cubanismo.be, Cuban doctors save lives, and for that reason they deserve the Nobel Peace Prize, Prensa Latina reported.

Isabelle Vanbrabant, president of the Belgian association, said that the petition has already been signed by around 170 people, despite the fact that the campaign was just launched.

Cuba created the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics in 2005, and since then its doctors have responded to victims of earthquakes, hurricanes, floods and epidemics in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia and Europe.

Faced with the outbreak of COVID-19, more than 1,500 Cuban doctors and nurses traveled to 25 countries to support national and local authorities in the struggle against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a pathogen responsible for nearly 300,000 deaths worldwide.