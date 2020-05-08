Diaz-Canel congratules Putin on 75th anniversary of Russia's victory over fascism in WWII



HAVANA, Cuba, May 8 (acn) Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of Cuba, congratulated his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the 75th anniversary of the Red Army's victory against fascism in the World War II, to be commemorated tomorrow.

Both leaders congratulated each other on the 60th anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Cuba, which is celebrated precisely today.

Diaz-Canel and Putin exchanged on the situation of COVID-19 in both countries and in the world and they also discussed the excellent state of bilateral relations and the prospects for its deepening in all areas.