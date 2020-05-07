CODEPINK asks for Nobel Prize for Cuban doctors



HAVANA, Cuba, May 7 (ACN) CODEPINK, a US-based feminist organization, called on Wednesday for the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Cuba's Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade, which is fighting the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus in more than 20 nations.

The pacifist group urged on its we website to support a request to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee to consider including Cuban physicians in this year's list of candidates, even though the closing date for nominations has expired.

There is still a chance, if we can convince a committee member to add them to the list of nominees. If we gather enough support around the world, we believe we can do it, said the statement quoted by Prensa Latina.

In the midst of this global pandemic unprecedented in modern history, there is a group from a small country that has provided hope and inspiration to people around the world: the Cuban doctors and nurses, who are part of the Henry Reeve Brigade, Codepink said in a petition to the award jury.

The petition, which has already gathered over 2,600 online signatures of support after being posted on the organization's website on Tuesday, highlights that these health professionals are now working in 23 countries to fight COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus.

This request reminds that the brigade, officially the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, is only one part of the Cuban medical system, and has been on the first line providing help in emergency conditions.