Strong condemnation of Cuban FM to armed mercenary incursion against Venezuela



HAVANA, Cuba, May 4 (acn) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez strongly condemned the armed mercenary raid in Venezuela.

On Twitter, Rodriguez expressed his solidarity and support for President Nicolas Maduro and the civic-military union of the Bolivarian and Chavista people who fight against the aggression and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The European Network of Solidarity with the Bolivarian Revolution, among other world organizations and personalities, also condemned the attempted armed incursion into Venezuelan territory by a group of mercenaries.

We call for international solidarity to denounce these events and be alert to this new aggression, they said.

For its part, the Communist Party of Spain demanded respect for the sovereignty of Venezuela, as well as a firm condemnation of these events by the international community, reported Telesur TV channel.

In the same way, they specified that this and all the destabilizing attempts against Venezuela and its legitimate Government and President Nicolas Maduro are nothing more than continuous coup attempts against a sovereign people.

Condemnation messages were sent from different parts of the world to the interference of the United States and Colombia against the Venezuelan people, Telesur added.

Venezuela's Interior and Justice Minister, Nestor Reverol, denounced last Sunday an attempted incursion by sea into Macuto, in the state of La Guaira, which was thwarted by local authorities.

"A group of mercenaries from Colombia attempted to carry out an invasion by sea, with the aim of committing terrorist acts in the country, perpetrating assassinations of leaders of the revolutionary government and increasing the spiral of violence (...) and with it lead to a new coup attempt ", Reverol noted.