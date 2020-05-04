Cuba denounces US complicit silence after terrorist act against its embassy



HAVANA, Cuba, May 4 (acn) The US State Department and its secretary, Michael Pompeo, make a conspiratorial silence before the terrorist act perpetrated last week against the Cuban embassy in Washington, said Bruno Rodriguez, Cuban minister of Foreign Relations, today.

In contrast to the official silence, there are multiple voices that from the United States itself and from the rest of the world condemning this serious attack and express solidarity and support, which Cuba appreciates, Rodriguez expressed on Twitter.

In addition, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel denounced today when speaking at the Virtual Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group against COVID-19 the terrorist attack with a rifle and more than 30 bullet holes suffered by the Cuban embassy in Washington last April 30.

Diaz-Canel demanded that the United States government conduct a thorough and prompt investigation, severe sanctions, and the security measures and guarantees of diplomatic missions in its territory, as required by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Days ago, he said that the terrorist attack was an act of hatred, consistent with the traditional hostility of the US administration towards Cuba and added that neither the blockade nor attacks are going to intimidate us or stop our progress.