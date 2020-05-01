Cuban nurses depart for Trinidad and Tobago to fight Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, May 1 (ACN) The first 100 percent female medical brigade of the Henry Reeve Contingent left this May 1 morning for Trinidad and Tobago to combat COVID-19, reaffirming their commitment to their work and their country.

Yaquelín Ramírez Díaz, coordinator of the group of 11 nurses, said that the collaborators will work with the professionalism that characterizes Cuban medicine, and will face the pandemic together with the brigade that already serves that Caribbean nation.

Among the objectives of those who leave for this internationalist mission are to return to the country healthy and with their duties fulfilled, as well as to share with the people of Trinidad and Tobago their experiences in confronting the pandemic, she said.

Ramírez Díaz denounced the campaign of the United States government to discredit the value of Cuban health workers and stressed that, for the medical brigades abroad and the members of the Henry Reeve International Contingent, saving lives contributes to show that a better world is possible.

Marisol Ramos Díaz, a graduate in nursing, highlighted the significance of leaving on a date like today, when the workers of the world demonstrate their worth, while they commit themselves to fighting a disease that has taken the lives of thousands of people.

In Trinidad and Tobago they will have to work with patients in the intensive care services, according to Anabel González Miranda, a graduate in nursing and a pediatric intensivist, told Cuban News Agency. That is why they have received courses on how COVID-19 behaves, what the necessary protective measures are and the protocol for caring for the sick, she said.

For Edina Clara Byfield Cooper, a nurse with 30 years of work experience, patients are like family, and she hopes that her work in Trinidad and Tobago will meet the expectations that Cuba and the Revolution have placed on it.

Yudanny Viamontes Verdecia, referred to being prepared to help anyone in need, and also feeling proud to be part of this group of women who, like Mariana, take the step forward.

Teresa Amarelle Boué, member of the Political Bureau and secretary general of the Federation of Cuban Women, in her farewell speech, recognized the work of the health personnel and emphasized the opportunities that the Cuban Revolution has given to women and that today they put in the hands of thousands of people around the world.

At the flag raising ceremony held today, attended by Marcia Coba Ruiz, Deputy Minister of Public Health, and Ana Teresita González Fraga, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, it was announced that all the nurses in the brigade have 10 or more years of work experience, represent nine provinces of the country and 45 percent of them have previously completed internationalist missions.