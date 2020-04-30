Spanish Communist Party calls for an end to the US blockade over Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 30 (acn) José Luis Centella, president of the Communist Party of Spain, called for an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for almost six decades.

At a time when it is shown how Cuba is tremendously supportive with the rest of the world, sending doctors, we must demand an end to the blockade, Centella said in a video posted today on Twitter by the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

He pointed out that the blockade that the United States is subjecting to the Cuban people is unjust, cruel and inhuman, but in these times of health crisis, it is even more so.

The United States must be demanded to end this cruel repression of a people who defend the right to their independence and dignity, he said.

Centella asserted that for this reason, from the Communist Party of Spain, in the European Union and in all the spheres in which they are acting, they demand an end to the unilateral policy, and that the right of the Cuban people to freely decide their future.