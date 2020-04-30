Diaz-Canel condemns attack against Cuban embassy in USA



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 30 (acn) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuba´s President, condemned today through Twitter the armed aggression perpetrated this morning against the embassy of his country in the United States.

Diaz-Canel said that the Cuban Government is waiting for the results of the investigation into the events and reiterated the obligation of the states to protect diplomats and other workers from accredited embassies in their territories.

"Cuba awaits an investigation into the attack with a firearm against our embassy in the United States. We condemn this aggression. The states must protect the diplomatic missions accredited to their country. #We are Cuba," the president tweeted.

For his part, the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, referred in a tweet to the event that occurred in early hours today when the Embassy of Havana in United States was the object of an armed aggression with a rifle by an unidentified individual.

Located in the city of Washington D.C., the Cuban diplomatic mission has a protection and security system to face any threat against personnel and facilities.

The Cuban embassy in the US capital was reopened on July 20, 2015, date on which diplomatic relations between the two countries were reestablished, under the government of Barack Obama.