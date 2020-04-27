President of South Africa thanks Diaz-Canel for responding to his call



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) South African president Cyril Ramaphosa thanked his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel this Monday for responding to his call to address the pandemic at COVID-19, and said they will always be grateful to the Cuban people.

This effort is a demonstration of the strategic partnership and solidarity between South Africa and Cuba and a good example of South-South cooperation," he said on Twitter, referring to the arrival of a Cuban medical brigade in his country.

He stressed that both nations share a special bond with strong historical relations lasting for decades.

More than 732 South Africans, many from previously disadvantaged communities, have received years of training in Cuba since the start of the Nelson Mandela/Fidel Castro medical training program, the South African leader stated.

Ramaphosa affirmed that the slogan of this year's Freedom Day is: "Solidarity and the triumph of the human spirit in difficult times" and it is appropriate to welcome on this day the Cuban health experts who have come to that country to support their efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

A brigade of 217 Cuban health professionals, members of the Henry Reeve contingent, went to South Africa on Sunday to support the fight against the pandemic in that country.

The Cuban health personnel will be assigned to different provinces of the country, in accordance with the strategic plans developed by the National Health Department.