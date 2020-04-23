Cuba rejects Israel´s plans for expansion and annexation



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 23 (acn) Cuba rejects Israel's plans to expand illegal settlements and annex the Jordan Valley and other territories of the occupied West Bank in frank violation of international law and the United Nations resolutions, said Bruno Rodriguez, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In times of COVID-19, Israel threatens with a new escalation against the Palestinian people, the Cuban FM wrote on Twitter.

Recently, the Arab League Assistant Secretary General, Hossam Zaki, warned that Israel could advance in its claims to annex the occupied Palestinian lands to its territory, when humanity is fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some in Israel are likely to think that the world is now too preoccupied with the situation of the new coronavirus and therefore could be the best time to move towards the annexation of the occupied Palestinian territories or to expand illegal settlements, Zaki noted according to a report by Prensa Latina news agency.

In the absence of a viable political process that can lead to an agreement between the two sides after decades of conflict, the last thing the Palestinians need is to face new Israeli provocations, he stressed.