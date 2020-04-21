Cuba sends condolences to Canada over shooting in Nova Scotia



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) Cuba sends condolences to Canada for human lives lost in the shooting in Nova Scotia last weekend.

Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM , posted on Twitter "sincere condolences to the government and people of #Canada for the loss of life caused by the unfortunate shooting in #NovaScotia.

These condolences should be extended to the families and friends of the victims, the foreign minister added.

According to AFP, the bloodiest shooting in Canadian history took place last weekend when a gunman took the lives of several people, including a policeman.

The motivations of the alleged shooter, Gabriel Wortman, 51, have yet to be clarified by the investigation.

A report from the EFE agency on Monday indicates that the number of deaths from the incident has climbed to at least 18, although the police warned that it could increase in the next few hours.