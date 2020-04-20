Cuban medical brigade arrives in Honduras to tackle COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) A group of 20 Cuban collaborators arrived in Honduras on Sunday, joining the 1,192 professionals of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, who are fighting COVID-19 in different parts of the world.

During the farewell ceremony, presided over by Marcia Cobas Ruiz, deputy minister of health, Blanca Toymil Figueredo, specialist in general integral medicine and head of the brigade, explained that the group is integrated by six doctors, 10 nursing graduates and four other professionals.

Among them, 85 percent have more than 10 years of work experience, 12 have completed previous missions, from 30 to 37 years old, she said.

The mission's main tasks include working with Honduran professionals to combat COVID-19 and complying with the protocols established for epidemiological surveillance of the disease, Toymil Figueredo added.

Arriving in the country, the president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez Alvarado, thanked on Twitter the Cuban solidarity with that Central American nation by sending 20 health professionals, specialists in virology and intensive care nurses to face the COVID-19

The president added that on that flight Honduran doctors who are studying specialties on the island were present, most of them holding scholarships from Honduras 20/20 program.

In 2016 we signed a government-to-government agreement. Thank you Cuba," Hernandez Alvarado stated.

Cuba and Honduras re-established diplomatic relations on January 26, 2002 and the island was the first to offer its solidarity response to the Central American country when it was hit by Hurricane Mitch in 1998.