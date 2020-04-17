Cuba participates UNESCO's Executive Board virtual meeting

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) The Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ( UNESCO) is meeting this Friday, and Cuba is participating as a Member State of that body, which is made up of 58 countries.Yahima Esquivel, ambassador and permanent representative of Cuba to UNESCO, says on Twitter that the virtual meeting is taking place to discuss the response to the COVID-19 and the impact of the crisis in its fields of responsibility.Lluraldi Cabas Mayor, First Secretary of the Cuban embassy to the organization, pointed out that the modalities of operation of the body during this period are being discussed.Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations Organization (UN), expressed on Thursday his particular concern for the welfare of children around the world, who fortunately have been relieved of the most serious symptoms of the disease so far, but their lives have been totally disrupted.Guterres called on all families around the world and leaders at all levels to protect "our children.Releasing a report with guidance on the impact of COVID-19 on children, Guterres said that the harmful effects of the pandemic will not be equitably distributed, but will be more harmful to children in the poorest countries and neighbourhoods, and to those already disadvantaged or vulnerable.The study points out that this crisis situation affects children mainly through three channels: infection caused by the virus itself, the immediate socio-economic impacts caused by measures to stop its transmission, and the potential long-term effects in delaying the implementation of the Organization's Sustainable Development Goals.According to a statement published on the UN website, this triple threat predicts that between 42 and 66 million children could fall into extreme poverty as a result of this year's crisis, a figure added to the 386 million who were already in such a situation in 2019.It highlights that nationwide school closures imposed in 188 countries affect more than 1.5 billion children and young people; and although learning losses are difficult to assess, it is already known that two thirds of countries have introduced a national distance learning strategy, but it is also indicated that among low-income countries participation is only 30 percent.In addition, it warns that nearly 369 million children in 143 countries, who normally depend on school meals as a reliable source of daily nutrition, must now seek alternative foods.