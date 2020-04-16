More than 40 Chinese entities prepare donations of medical supplies for Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 15 (acn) More than 40 companies and institutions in China prepared donations of medical supplies to help Cuba strengthen its capacity to confront COVID-19.

The ambassador of Havana in Beijing, Carlos Miguel Pereira, explained that some of these entities have already sent their contributions and others are waiting for the necessary spaces for air shipments, Prensa Latina news agency reported.

The Henan Foreign Office, as well as the firms SKN, Xiamen Carisol, Geely, Beijing Rosa, BPL, Changheber, Shanghai Suncuba and Beya Time, among others, are among those agencies.

Pereira also highlighted initiatives with a similar purpose by former Chinese scholarship holders on the Caribbean island, the community of Cuban residents, the La Casa de David cultural project and other student, medical and friendship associations.

The Cuban diplomat symbolically received the contribution of the Hebei province University of Foreign Studies, whose rector, Sun Jianzhong, reiterated the desire to deepen bilateral cooperation in education and health.

Nestor Torres, Cuba´s Consul General in Shanghai, also received today the contribution of the Foreign Affairs offices of said municipality and the Minhang district for the provinces of Havana and Santiago de Cuba.

During the ceremony, Pereira referred among other issues to the unease among many Chinese friends and those from other parts of the world over Washington's efforts to tighten the economic, financial and commercial blockade against Cuba and hinder the arrival of medical aid, such as that of the electronic commerce giant Alibaba.