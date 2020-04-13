Second Cuban medical brigade travels to Italy to combat COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) A second Cuban medical brigade, made up of 38 health professionals, departed on Sunday for Piedmont, Italy, to help combat the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in one of the most affected regions of the European country.

This group of 20 doctors and 18 nurses belongs to the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, which Cuba has offered to several countries to face the Covid-19.

More and more people recognize Cuba's solidarity work and the professionals who help in other world nations carry with them the value of the humanism inspired by Fidel Castro Ruz, said Julio Guerra Izquierdo, head of the brigade.

Fifty percent of the team members are in the 25-45 age range, one hundred percent have more than a decade of work experience and 81 percent have participated in missions before, he concluded.