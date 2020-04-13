For the first time a Cuban medical brigade arrives in Togo



HAVANA, Apr 13 (ACN) For the first time, a Cuban medical brigade will arrive in the Republic of Togo, in Africa, after the government of that country requested the presence of Cuban health professionals to combat COVID-19.

Miguel Gomez Cruz, head of the brigade, informed that of the 11 professionals who will go to the African nation, six are doctors, three nursing graduates and two from other professions, and that 88 percent of the collaborators are 30-59 years old.

He stressed that six of the doctors have previously carried out internationalist missions and 98 percent of them already have more than 10 years of work experience.

Complying with the established measures and protocols, as well as maintaining strict epidemiological surveillance in the face of the pandemic are some of the actions to guarantee the return to the country with the duty fulfilled, Gomez Cruz stated.

Jorge Juan Delgado Mustillo, general director of the Cuban Main Medical Collaboration Unit, emphasized that the group has the duty to take care of and protect itself, because it is vital to care for others.

They have prepared continuously with the professors of the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK), who give lessons on the measures and protocols to deal with the disease, which allows for greater care and trust in treating patients, he concluded.