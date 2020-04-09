Cuban FM rejects fake accusations of drug trafficking between Cuba and Venezuela



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 9 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla rejected on Wednesday the statement by a senior Pentagon official quoted by the U.S. magazine Newsweeek about an alleged drug trafficking operation between Cuba and Venezuela.

The Cuban diplomat, on Twitter, describes as a total and unfounded slander, with very dangerous consequences, the new campaign of accusations launched by the Washington government against Latin American leaders, among them Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and the Cuban government.

On March 26, the Washington Department of Justice made public alleged charges of narco-terrorism against the main leaders of the Venezuelan government, and offered a 15 million dollar reward to those who provide information that allows the arrest and prosecution of the Bolivarian leader.

The U.S. government also accused Maduro of plotting a conspiracy with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC by its Spanish acronym) to " fill the United States with drugs," according to Telesur's website.

In this regard, on April 1, the Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, called the U.S. government's claims to Latin American nations, especially Venezuela, meddling and colonizing.

In the midst of the situation the world is facing with COVID-19, the White House continues its campaign of threats, fake accusations, sanctions and blockades against several countries in the world, including Venezuela and Cuba, a nation that is currently fighting the coronavirus pandemic with brigades in 15 countries.