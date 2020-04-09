Director-General of UNESCO stresses the importance of international co-operation



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 9 (ACN) Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), called for strengthening international cooperation to tackle the new coronavirus pandemic.

In a virtual meeting with the Organization's member states, she stressed the importance of strengthening the institutionality of the multilateral system to achieve a collective and effective response to the socio-economic crisis caused by the spread of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, Cubaminrex published.

During the meeting, she pointed out that the current world situation offers a new space to put international solidarity and dialogue between states before differences and conflicts.

Likewise, Azoulay emphasized the need for political support from governments for international financial mobilization to face the crisis and implement sustainable responses on a global scale.

Director-General also updated the main actions being carried out by UNESCO in education, science, culture and communication and information in order to contribute to the global confrontation of COVID-19.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations, founded on November 16, 1945, with permanent headquarters in Paris and composed of 195 member states and eight associate members.