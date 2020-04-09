All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba ratifies full support to WHO and its work in the fight against COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 9 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, ratified this Thursday the island's full support to the World Health Organization (WHO by its Spanish acronym) and its director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as well as to the work of the Organization in the fight against COVID-19.
The Cuban diplomat stressed on Twitter that it is time to join efforts and leave behind the shameful selfishness and politicking.
 Rodriguez Parrilla highlights this contrary to the attitude this Tuesday of U.S. president Donald Trump who said he will suspend his country's contribution to the WHO, according to Telesur report.
This media outlet highlights that in its February budget proposal, the White House already suggested reducing the U.S. contribution to the health agency from 122 million to 58 million.

Unesco Cuba COVID-19 WHO

