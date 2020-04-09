All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Nicaragua receives 8,000 more doses of Interferon from Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 9 (ACN) Nicaragua received an additional 8,000 doses of Interferon Alpha 2B, produced by the Cuban Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB by its Spanish acronym), the government of that Central American nation confirmed in a press release.
The medicine will be used to treat patients infected with COVID-19, according to a report by Prensa Latina.
The information recalls that Dr. Marta Ayala, deputy director of the CIGB, is part of the Cuban medical brigade which arrived in Nicaragua on March 18, as part of the strategy to confront and contain the global pandemic.
The statement highlights that on Wednesday Nicaragua sent Cuba 600,000 doses of influenza vaccine, to be used in the routine vaccination campaigns carried out in this Caribbean country.

