Andorra daily applauds Cuban doctors who fight COVID-19 in that country

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (acn) The inhabitants of Andorra thanked with applause the Cuban medical brigade that collaborates in that European country in the fight against COVID-19.

From balconies and windows that they use daily to pay tribute to those who are on the front line in against the new coronavirus, they applauded the personnel of the Caribbean island, according to Cubadebate website.

The event was highlighted by Gustavo Machin, Cuban ambassador to Spain, who is currently in that European principality, in a message published on his Twitter account.

In a gesture of gratitude to the Cuban brigade, two days ago the notes of the Cuban national anthem were heard in Andorra la Vieja, capital of that nation, through the spontaneous action of a local citizen.

39 Cuban health professionals, including doctors, specialists, and nursing and logistics personnel, recently arrived in Andorra, at the request of the Government of that Principality.