Important Chinese newspaper highlights Cuba's solidarity



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 3 (ACN) Cuba demonstrates its commitment to international solidarity by providing assistance to territories affected by the COVID-19, although it faces difficulties in importing medical materials due to U.S. restrictions, the leading Chinese daily Global Times reported Wednesday.

The publication highlighted in an article the recent sending of health brigades to nations such as Italy, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Jamaica, as well as the presence of professionals in 59 countries around the world, 37 of them with a complex scenario derived from the current pandemic, Prensa Latina reported.

It also mentioned the choice and effectiveness in China of the antiviral Interferon Alfa-2B in the treatment of patients with the deadly pneumonia, highlighting the request for the prestigious product by at least 45 governments.

The newspaper quoted as another sign of solidarity of the Caribbean nation was the only country to accept the British cruise MS Braemar with more than 1,000 passengers, some with Covid-19, to evacuate them to the United Kingdom.

But Global Times regretted that while Cuba contributes to the global struggle against this common enemy of humanity, the United States is tightening the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed almost six decades ago.

It echoed Havana's rejection to Washington's meddling and efforts to attack and harass medical cooperation under unfounded excuses and for political purposes.

Apart from the Global Times, this week the Chinese agency Xinhua also praised the efforts of the Cuban government to prevent the Covid-19 from becoming an epidemic, despite the hurdles caused by the hostility of the United States.