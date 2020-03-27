Cuban FM condemns US accusations of narco-terrorism against Maduro

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez condemned this Thursday on Twitter the new accusations of narco-terrorism announced by the U.S. Department of Justice against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros.

In his tweet, Minister Rodriguez expressed that such accusation is based on shameless lies, at a time when the international community seeks unity to confront the COVID-19, the White House insists with its threats and prohibitions against some countries.

"Immoral condemnation of #USA vs. president @NicolasMaduro and #Venezuela for narco-terrorism. It is based on shameless lies. Even in times of #COVID19, the U.S. government shows that it constitutes the main threat to the peace and tranquility of #Our America #Cuba," tweeted Rodríguez Parrilla.

The US Justice Department made public alleged charges of narco-terrorism against the main figures of the Chavista government of Venezuela, and offered a $15 million reward to those who provide information that allows the arrest and prosecution of the Bolivarian leader.

The U.S. government also accuses Maduro of plotting a conspiracy with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) to "flood the United States with drugs," according to the Telesur website.

In the midst of the global crisis facing the planet as it tries to contain the advance of the coronavirus, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March, the Trump presidency continues its campaign to discredit several countries, including Venezuela and Cuba, the latter accused of offering its health professionals who provide solidarity aid as slaves in inhumane working conditions.