Cuba shines at Pan American Youth Weightlifting Championship; women compete today in 77 and 86 kg





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 ( ACN) The third day of the Pan American Youth Weightlifting Championships resulted in the first gold medals for Cuba, while the tournament advances today towards its decisive stage with the women's 77 and 86 kilograms divisions competing in Havana.



Emanuel de la Rosa dominated unchallenged in the men's 79 kg, winning three gold medals with 140 kg in the snatch, 170 kg in the pull-up and a total of 310 kg in the qualifier for the Asunción 2025 Junior Pan American Games.



Meanwhile, his teammate, Edisnel Corrales, shined in the same weight with 327 kg in biathlon (145 kg in snatch and 182 kg in rebound), adding three gold medals and improving his records by 13 kg.



Venezuelan Angel Rodriguez was crowned champion in the men's 88 kg with 346 kg total, while Cuban Yorelvis Machado won two silver medals and a bronze with 322 kg (145 kg in snatch and 177 kg in rebound).



The women's 77 kg and 86 kg divisions will be decided today, with the local presence of Lorena Montoya, owner of a total of 185 kg in the first division, as well as her compatriot Geidy de la Cruz (170 kg) and Melany Liranza (175 kg) will share the lead in the 86 kg.



In the men's 110 kg, there is no Cuban representation, although a battle is expected among the region's juniors.

Cuban weightlifting, leader in the medal standings, will seek to extend its dominance in the remaining two dates.

This tournament serves as the only continental qualifier for Asuncion 2025.