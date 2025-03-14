Cuba wins its first title at the Pan American Youth Weightlifting Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) Cuba won on Thursday its first gold medal at the Pan American Youth Championships in Havana, at the expense of Emanuel de la Rosa, who lifted 310 kilograms in the biathlon.



With a 29-kilogram difference over the second place in the junior competition, the young man in the 79-kilogram division lifted 140 in the snatch and 170 in the pull-up technique, to beat his personal record by 13 kilograms in the total.



The 19-year-old boy, who made his international debut at the Manuel Suarez Fernandez Gymnasium, told the press that he was proud of having won his first local title in the junior competition.



In the absence of the announcement of the divisions called to the Junior Pan American Games of Asuncion 2025, Emanuel and his coaching staff, aspire to be crowned in the multisport event, scheduled from August 9 to 23.



In statements to the Cuban News Agency, Camilo Reynaldo Ramirez, national commissioner of the discipline, said that if the Rosa's division, in the end, is not registered in the Paraguayan capital, they will still compete with the promising athlete in the next weight, the 88 kilograms.



For Cuba on this third date of the Manuel Suarez in Memoriam tournament, the 327 kilograms achieved in the biathlon by the Pan American junior subtitle in Cali 2021, Edisnel Enrique Corrales, in the 79 kilograms, was also outstanding.



Like his teammate, Corrales surpassed his individual best by 13 kilograms, with 145 in the snatch and 182 in the pull-up.