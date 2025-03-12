Cuban boxer lost in Women’s World Boxing Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Yoana Rodriguez (81 kg) lost her first fight in the 2025 Women’s World Boxing Championship―held in Nis, Serbia―which is Cuba’s first setback in the competition following the historic victory won Monday by her teammate Melani Girado (57 kg) after her contender Halima Vunjabe (Tanzania) was a no-show.



Rodríguez lost 2-3 to the two-time Asian runner-up Sokhiba Ruzmetova, from Uzbekistan.



Next in Cuba’s schedule are Dayira Mesa (75 kg) vs. the Russian Anastasia Shamonova and Melani’s second match against another Uzbek, Nigina Uktamova.



“This competitions is a big challenge, since women's boxing started late in our country, but we rely on the great courage shown and support received by our boxers”, coaches Ivan Sadiel Horta del Rey and Santiago Suarez remarked upon their arrival in the venue.