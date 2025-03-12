Pan American Youth Weightlifting Championship kicks off today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) The men's 60-kilogram division opens today the competitions of the Pan American Youth Weightlifting Championship, to be held at the Manuel Suarez Fernandez Gymnasium in Havana.



The event, a qualifier for the Junior Pan American Games of Asuncion 2025, will gather the best youth talents of the continent in a competition that will last until Saturday, March 15.



After the opening session of the 60 kg, where Cuba will be represented by Yuliesky Martinez, the official opening ceremony will take place.



Afterwards, the women's 48 kg categories will be disputed, with the presence of Talia Castillo, and 53 kg, where Yenisbel Seijo will compete, while in the men's sector, Yasiel Leon will seek to stand out in the 65 kg.



The preliminary program includes men's 71, 79, 88, 98, 98, 100 and +110 kg divisions, while the women will compete in 58, 63, 69, 77, 86 and +86 kg.



The athletes will not only fight for Pan American medals, but also to secure places for their countries at the Asuncion Games, with a maximum of three spots per gender for each nation.



The local delegation, composed of eight women and eight men, aims to benefit from the home support and achieve the maximum qualification.