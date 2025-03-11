Cuba gets first win at women's world boxing championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Cuba debuted with victory in its first participation at a women's world boxing championship, with Melani Girado, 57 kilograms (kg), who defeated on Monday her first rival, the Tanzanian Halima Vunjabei.



Based until this Sunday in the city of Nis, Serbia, Girado got the victory in the easiest way, as Vunjabei did not show up for the fight.



According to the website www.iba.sport, the Cuban's next opponent will be the winner of the fight between Uzbekistan's Nigina Uktamova and Georgia's Kasumova.



Meanwhile, Yoana Rodriguez (81 kg) and Dayira Mesa (75 kg) will fight this Tuesday and Wednesday, all three registered by Cuba, under the direction of coaches Ivan Sadiel Horta del Rey and Santiago Suarez.



Rodriguez and Mesa will face Uzbekistan's Sokhiba Ruzmetova and Russia's Anastasia Shamonova, respectively.



Horta del Rey and Suarez expressed upon their arrival that although women's boxing started late in Cuba, this is a challenge they have taken on with a lot of courage and the support of the whole collective, the National Commission, so they have a great working group to take on this task.



