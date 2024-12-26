Cuba v. Belgium at the start of the 2025 Women’s Volleyball World Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 25 (ACN) Cuba's women's team will be opposite Belgium in the opener of the 2025 Volleyball World Championship, expected to gather 32 national teams in Thailand from August 22 to September 7.





Alongside Team Cuba in Pool B, organized in the city of Phuket, will also be Italy and Slovakia.



Cuba's women's national team won in 2024 the ticket to the II Junior Pan-Am Games of Asunción 2025 by winning the Pan-Am Cup held in Veracruz, Mexico.





Cuba is ranked 23rd in the world, whereas Belgium, 2024 Olympic champion Italy, and Slovakia are in place place 14th, 1st and 28th, respectively. The 2025 Championship will have a new format, increasing the number of teams from 24 to 32 in eight 4-team pools bound to compete every two years.



