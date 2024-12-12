Cuba’s U15 baseball players proud to have won Caribbean Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 10 (ACN) Upon their return to their country, the members of the Cuban U15 baseball team who won the 2nd Caribbean Cup held in Bahamas said they were proud of a victory that placed their Homeland on the top of the podium.



Following the warm welcome that sports authorities and relatives gave the young players at the airport in Havana, head coach Walter Urrutia said he was very happy to come back home with the gold medal of a demanding tournament attended by very good players.



“This was my first international competition, but I felt very good and confident and I’m happy with the result”, said left-hander pitcher Carlos Sarduy, winner of the final game against the Bahamas (1-0) with a brilliant shutout that included 12 strikeouts.



On his end, team captain Miguel Chirino pointed out that the event was a great experience, and even though the competition was very tough from start to finish they fulfilled their goal and won a title that the players dedicated to their families and the Cuban people.