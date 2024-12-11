2nd Baseball Champions League to be held in April 2025





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 10 (ACN) The World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC) announced that the 2nd Baseball Champions League will be held on April 8-13, 2025 in Mexico.



The Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, home of the team Diablos Rojos, will host the tournament, which will also assemble the champion clubs of Cuba, Curacao, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and the United States.



Cuba competed in the first (experimental) League―held last year in Mérida, Yucatán―with the Granma Alazanes, winners of the island’s national championship in 2022.



"The Champions League of the Americas opens a new chapter in international baseball," said at the time WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari, whose future plans envisage the inclusion of the Asian and European champions in this competition.