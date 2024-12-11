All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba sets its sights on 2025 Volleyball Nations League



 HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 10 (ACN) The Cuban men's team will start competing in the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL), scheduled to start in Rio de Janeiro, against Slovenia (June 11), the host Brazil (12), Ukraine (13) and the United States (15).

The second week of the tournament will take place in Belgrade, where Team Cuba will be opposite Germany (June 25), Serbia (26), the Netherlands (27) and Argentina (29), whereas in the third week―in Gdansk, Poland―its rivals will be the Bulgarians (July 16), the Poles (17), the French (18) and the Chinese (20).

France, Japan and Poland were first, second and third respectively in the previous VNL, in which Cuba, twelfth in the world ranking, finished in the 9th place.

