Cuba announces national team for Caribbean Baseball Cup in Bahamas





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 15 (ACN) Cuban baseball team that will participate at the 6th Caribbean Cup to be held in the Bahamas October 23-28 was announced today at the Latin American Stadium in Havana.



At a press conference in the Adolfo Luque Hall, the president of the Cuban Federation of this sport, Juan Reinaldo Perez, announced the list of 22 players that will be led by Alexander Urquiola and whose goal is to defend the crown won in the last version of 2023.



It was also revealed the group of 18 athletes that will participate in an exhibition game on November 6 in Mexico against the local team that will participate in the Premier 12 tournament, where the Tepic stadium known as “El Coloso del Pacifico”, one of the venues of the competition, will be opened.



Cuban team to compete in Bahamas is made up of young talents who stood out in the Cuban championship and is made up of two catchers, seven infielders, four outfielders and nine pitchers.



Sponsored by the Caribbean Baseball Confederation (COCABE), the tournament, which will be held at the Andre Rodgers National Stadium, will also include Dominican Republic, Curacao, U.S. Virgin Islands, Saint Maarten and the host country.



COPABE announced that the 2025 Caribbean Cup will be a qualifier for the Central American and Caribbean Games of Santo Domingo 2026.