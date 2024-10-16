World athletics star Marileidy Paulino to visit Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 15 (ACN) Dominican Marileidy Paulino, one of the great stars of world athletics, will visit Cuba in the coming days, said her trainer, Cuban Yaseen Perez Gomez.



We will be on vacation for almost two weeks. To distract ourselves and enjoy the beaches with the family, after Marileidy's best season, said to Radio Habana Cuba the young trainer, who has guided the 400 meters flat (m/p) queen throughout her career.



We will not have a training base like other times, Yaseen added.



Paulino had her best season in 2024, when she became the first Dominican woman Olympic champion, reigning in the 400 m/p with an Olympic record of 48.17 seconds, in addition to winning all major competitions, including the Diamond League.



Already in Tokyo 2020 she had taken two silver medals, in the 400 m/p and in the mixed relay 4x400 m/p.Then at the World Championships in Oregon 2022 she also climbed twice on the podium - gold in the mixed relay and silver in 400 m/p and at the World Championships in Budapest 2023 she was crowned in the lap of the oval.



The 27-year-old Gazelle from Nizao (Dominican Republic) has visited Cuba several times during her brilliant career and has great friends in Cuba, such as four-time Olympic semi-distance runner Rose Mary Almanza.