Cuban team to WBSC Premier 12 to be flagged Tuesday





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 15 (ACN) Cuban baseball team that will participate at the Premier 12 tournament, to be held November 9 to 24, will be flagged off today at the Latin American Stadium in Havana.



According to reports, the ceremony will honor the members of the Baseball5 team that was proclaimed two-time world champion last Saturday in the world championship held in Hong Kong, China.



Tomorrow, Wednesday, the Caribbean team led by Armando Johnson, after a preparation of more than three weeks, will leave for South Korea with the aim of playing several games with teams from that Asian country.



Cuba will begin its participation in the tournament on November 13, where the 12 top-ranked nations of the world, according to the World Baseball and Softball Confederation, will be part of Group B, to be held in Taiwan.



In addition to the locals, the teams of South Korea, Dominican Republic, Australia and Japan will also compete for one of the berths to the super round.



Four days earlier in Tepic and Guadalajara, the A bracket will kick off, where the Mexican hosts, the United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Panama and the Netherlands will compete.



In the 1st edition of that tournament, Cuba ranked sixth and was relegated to tenth place in the last version of 2019.



The goal set by its management is to equal or surpass the performance of the team in the 5th World Classic, where they won a meritorious fourth place.