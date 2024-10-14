All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Díaz-Canel congratulates Cuban Baseball5 world champions



 HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) In a post on X, President Miguel-Canel congratulated the Cuban Baseball5 players who achieved back-to-back world championship victories.

“Thank you for passionate dedication to a sport born in our neighborhoods, the marrow of the Homeland,” he wrote in his message. “The boys and girls of the cuatro esquinas game seized their second straight World Cup title after a 2-0 victory over Japan in the final. Congratulations, champions!”

Team Cuba took the second World Cup to the island, adding to the one won in Mexico in the first edition, where they also beat Japan in the final, and consolidating its position at the top of this discipline, which is gaining more and more international renown thanks to a large extent to its promotion in Cuba.

