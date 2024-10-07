Cuba vs. Dominican Republic today at U23 continental tour in Punta Cana









HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) Cuban duos Damian Gomez and Eblis Veranes, and Maykelin Drik and Mileidy Paret, will face today in the men's and women's tournaments against the host duos of Dominican Republic, in the first day of the U23 tournament that is part of the North, Central America and Caribbean Tour (Norceca) of beach volleyball, in Punta Cana.



According to the website www.norceca.net, Gomez and Veranes will debut Monday in the group phase for B, against locals Alexander Wilmore and Rolvin Maldonado, and then against Alexander Southern and Braedon Cooke (VER), and on Tuesday against Julian Bristol and Clerique Ward (SKN).



Maykelin and Mileidy will also open their action in the B bracket, but against Zoe-Anicaury (DOM) and Arevalo-Aguilar (GUA), and on Tuesday against Resan-Brenes (NCA).



The competition awards four places per gender for the 2nd Junior Pan American Games of Asuncion 2025 and has the participation of 31 couples, 16 men and 15 women, divided into four brackets, with the stage at Los Corales beach.



This Tuesday will also be the quarterfinals stage, to which the group leaders will advance directly, while on Wednesday will be the semifinal matches and the discussion of the medals, as well as the matches that will define the remaining positions.



Previously, Cuba's second men's duo, made up of Gomez and Veranes, won the title undefeated in six matches in this same tournament, while the women's duo, made up of Maykelin and Mileidy, finished in 11th place in the North, Central America and Caribbean Tour (Norceca) stop in Punta Cana.