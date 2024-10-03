Cuba’s talented volleyball player soon to see action after injury





MATANZAS, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) Alejandro Miguel Gonzalez, one of Cuba’s most promising volleyball players today, could be back in the courts soon, after a knee injury that required surgery and kept him out of the game for more than seven months.



The 2.08-meter tall 21-year-old said that his return could take place on the 28th, six days into the Czech Volleyball League, when his current team, the Jihostroj Ceske Budejovice, will play against the VK Lvi Praha. In the meantime, he keeps hitting the gym to get back in shape.



“I can’t wait to be playing again, although I must be careful to avoid a relapse. If not on the 28th, I would do it on November 13 against Perugia in the 2024-2025 Champions League, a very important game for my team’s hopes of advancing in the main European competition,” he remarked.



Gonzalez, MVP of the 2023 NORCECA U21 Pan American Cup held in Havana, holds that he deeply suffered that Cuban volleyball failed to qualify for 2024, so he is hellbent on helping his country in the current Olympic cycle with a view to Los Angeles 2028.



“I think we have what it takes to fulfill that dream, without underestimating other high-level teams, but the thing is that Cuba is a volleyball talent factory and we will always make generational replacements to compete at the top in the coming years,” he stressed.